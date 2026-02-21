Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,206 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 137,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Brady by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,606 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $448,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,661. The trade was a 35.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,381.53. The trade was a 46.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,947. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and top-line beat — Sales rose 7.7% to $384.1M with organic growth (1.6%), acquisitions (2.3%) and favorable FX (3.8%), showing demand resilience and acquisition contribution.

Positive Sentiment: Margins improving and guidance adjusted upward at the low end — Management said margin trends are improving and raised the low end of FY2026 EPS guidance to a 4.95–5.15 range, signaling confidence in profit recovery.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlights product innovation and strategic mix shift — The company emphasized engineered product mix and innovations that support higher-margin sales over time.

Neutral Sentiment: EPS met consensus — Reported EPS of $1.09 matched estimates (up from $1.00 a year ago), so the quarter was solid but not an upside surprise on the bottom line.

Neutral Sentiment: Increased R&D investment announced — Management plans higher R&D spend to support engineered offerings; this supports medium/long-term growth but adds near-term expense.

Negative Sentiment: Guidance nuance disappointed some investors — Although the low end was raised, the guidance band (4.95–5.15) sits close to consensus (about 5.04), leaving room for disappointment if investors expected a clearer upside; that nuance likely capped the rally.

Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading and sell pressure — Shares are trading down on well-above-average volume as market participants reprice based on the mixed headline (top-line beat but only in-line EPS and conservative guidance tone), increasing short-term volatility.

NYSE BRC opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.63. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.14 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

