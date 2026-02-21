Gael Touya Sells 3,500 Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ATR opened at $144.99 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

