Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,606 shares, a growth of 3,674.4% from the December 31st total of 281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LANDP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

