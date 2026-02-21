Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 14.1%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $931,591.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,337.50. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.