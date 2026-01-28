Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,032 shares, an increase of 512.0% from the December 31st total of 332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 9,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high?grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long?term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.