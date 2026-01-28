SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 130 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 7,626 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MYMG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Get SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYMG Free Report ) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 17.49% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.