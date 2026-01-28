SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 130 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 7,626 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of MYMG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.