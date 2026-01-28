Short Interest in VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA) Drops By 83.3%

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 241 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

QUSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 5,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.75.

Get VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF alerts:

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to generate a 15% annual income through a mix of US equities and an active options strategy. The fund aims for steady income alongside potential long-term capital growth by prioritizing firms with strong financial stability and low earnings variability QUSA was launched on May 6, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.