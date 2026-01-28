ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Short Interest Update

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 212 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 1,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Stock Performance
UCIB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.
ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Company Profile
