ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Short Interest Update

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 212 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 1,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Stock Performance

UCIB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585. ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (UCIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the UBS CMCI index. The fund tracks a broad-commodity index representing five commodity sectors. It uses a set of five futures contracts of different maturities to maintain exposure to each commodity. UCIB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

