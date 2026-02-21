Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $805,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,482.23. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 and FY?2025 results — revenue, FFO and AFFO improved year?over?year and GLPI beat consensus FFO for the quarter, supporting growth narrative. GLPI Press Release

Record Q4 and FY?2025 results — revenue, FFO and AFFO improved year?over?year and GLPI beat consensus FFO for the quarter, supporting growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive 2026 guidance — GLPI set AFFO guidance of $4.06–$4.11 per share (or $1.207–$1.222bn AFFO), well above consensus, which may support upside to estimates if delivery is credible. 2026 Guidance

Aggressive 2026 guidance — GLPI set AFFO guidance of $4.06–$4.11 per share (or $1.207–$1.222bn AFFO), well above consensus, which may support upside to estimates if delivery is credible. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend/record/payable dates disclosed), keeping a high yield that attracts income investors. Dividend Article

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend/record/payable dates disclosed), keeping a high yield that attracts income investors. Positive Sentiment: Active portfolio and accretive transactions — recent acquisitions and development funding (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Live! Virginia land purchase, funding for Bally’s Chicago) expand rental base and future cash flow potential. Transaction Details

Active portfolio and accretive transactions — recent acquisitions and development funding (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Live! Virginia land purchase, funding for Bally’s Chicago) expand rental base and future cash flow potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript posted — full call transcript is available for investors wanting management color on guidance, pipeline and financing assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript posted — full call transcript is available for investors wanting management color on guidance, pipeline and financing assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds shows zero/NaN entries (likely erroneous) — no actionable short squeeze signal from this dataset. (Report entries showed 0 shares / NaN changes.)

Short?interest data in feeds shows zero/NaN entries (likely erroneous) — no actionable short squeeze signal from this dataset. (Report entries showed 0 shares / NaN changes.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional reshuffling — recent reports note insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves (some big reductions and additions), which can increase downward pressure or create volatility. Quiver / Insider Activity

Insider selling and institutional reshuffling — recent reports note insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves (some big reductions and additions), which can increase downward pressure or create volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large funding pipeline and financing risk — management flagged ~ $2.6bn of future capital outlays and noted a difficult transaction/financing environment; execution and ability to fund projects without equity are key risks that could pressure shares if financing costs rise. Funding Commitments

Large funding pipeline and financing risk — management flagged ~ $2.6bn of future capital outlays and noted a difficult transaction/financing environment; execution and ability to fund projects without equity are key risks that could pressure shares if financing costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Potential near?term dilution — the company notes an anticipated settlement of ~$363.3M of forward equity on June 1, 2026; investors should watch dilution and how proceeds are used. Forward Equity Note

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

