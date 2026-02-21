Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 65,098 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of NeoGenomics worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGenomics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $271,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.62. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $13.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,996. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 121,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,387.50. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

