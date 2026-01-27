iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 175 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 1,011 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $87.12.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.