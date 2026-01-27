iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 175 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 1,011 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 98.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.