iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Short Interest Down 86.9% in January

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 241 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the December 31st total of 1,844 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Stock Performance

QNXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.47. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 index. The fund seeks to follow an index of the 31st to 100th largest Nasdaq-100 Index companies by market-cap. The funds holdings are weighted by market-cap QNXT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

