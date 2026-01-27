TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Down 88.6% in January

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,825 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 94,910 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance
NASDAQ TPGXL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 19,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $26.25.
In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.
