TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Down 88.6% in January

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,825 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 94,910 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPGXL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 19,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Get TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 alerts:

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. is a special purpose issuer affiliated with TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. Established to raise capital for TPG’s diversified investment platform, the partnership draws on TPG’s experience in private equity, growth equity, real estate and credit. While TPG Operating Group II, L.P. itself does not manage investment funds directly, it serves as the issuing entity for debt securities used by TPG’s broader corporate and investment structure.

In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.