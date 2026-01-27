Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Rises By 857.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,946,653 shares, a growth of 857.5% from the December 31st total of 203,309 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,163,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,163,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price objective on One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,957. The company has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.98. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

