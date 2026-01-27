Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.350 EPS.

Qorvo expects a portfolio-driven improvement in profitability, targeting full-year FY2027 gross margins above 50% and EPS approaching $7, driven by a mix shift toward higher-margin HPA businesses and exits of lower-margin lines.

and EPS approaching $7, driven by a mix shift toward higher-margin HPA businesses and exits of lower-margin lines. Management will intentionally reduce exposure to low-margin mass-tier Android, forecasting approximately a $300 million revenue decline in fiscal 2027 and a March-quarter Android drop larger than typical seasonality.

revenue decline in fiscal 2027 and a March-quarter Android drop larger than typical seasonality. High-performance analog (HPA) is a key growth driver — Qorvo expects defense & aerospace (D&A) sales of roughly $500 million in FY2027, supported by NDAA programs and strong demand for PMICs, AESA, and infrastructure amplifiers.

in FY2027, supported by NDAA programs and strong demand for PMICs, AESA, and infrastructure amplifiers. Operational and balance-sheet improvements — early Costa Rica closure, SAW production transfer to Texas, MEMS divestiture, inventory down to $530M, Q3 free cash flow of $237M, and ~$1.3B cash — are intended to reduce capital intensity and support margin expansion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,928. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qorvo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 158.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

