First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 70 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 9,535 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5364 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

