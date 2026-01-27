China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 1,863.4% in January

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,408,880 shares, a growth of 1,863.4% from the December 31st total of 173,618 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,428,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,428,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 146,248,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China SXT Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SXTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.