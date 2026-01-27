Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Expands By 895.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,747 shares, an increase of 895.4% from the December 31st total of 1,381 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm offers a broad suite of services designed to support corporate, institutional and private clients across the full spectrum of capital markets and advisory needs. Its core business activities encompass investment banking, asset management, valuation and appraisal services, turnaround and restructuring advisory, liquidation and auction services, and various financing solutions.

Since its founding in 1997 by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley, B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.