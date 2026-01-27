Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,735 shares, an increase of 591.7% from the December 31st total of 3,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhibao Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhibao Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBAO traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 269,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zhibao Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

