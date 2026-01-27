Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,002,126 shares, an increase of 2,437.1% from the December 31st total of 236,578 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,345,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 158.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 158.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,345,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SEGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ SEGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 1,286,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,809,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,270.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.62%.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: SEGG) operates a digital platform designed to streamline lottery participation by enabling users to purchase entries into state-regulated lotteries via mobile devices or the web. The company’s flagship mobile application and website serve as a gateway for consumers to participate in Powerball®, Mega Millions® and a range of other national and regional lottery drawings. Through partnerships with lottery providers, Lottery.com handles ticket procurement, secure storage and digital delivery of scanned tickets, offering a convenient alternative to traditional retail purchase.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Lottery.com has expanded its footprint beyond the United States, exploring opportunities in international markets such as Mexico and select European jurisdictions.

