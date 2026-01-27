Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 66.90. Approximately 9,032,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 2,043,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.65.

Dr. Martens News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dr. Martens this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on DOCS, which supports investor confidence in the brand and long-term growth potential. Broker Rating

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on DOCS, which supports investor confidence in the brand and long-term growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Dr. Martens projected flat revenue for 2026 while saying it will scale back discounts — a move that should help margins but signals limited top-line growth near term, which is weighing on the share price. Revenue Guidance Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.47. The stock has a market cap of £646.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dr. Martens

In other news, insider Robert Hanson bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £75,840. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,130 shares of company stock worth $7,673,816. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

