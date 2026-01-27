Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) were up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,601,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 397,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

