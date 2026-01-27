Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Decreases By 82.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 44 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of PHTCF stock remained flat at $20.52 during trading on Tuesday. PLDT has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

PLDT Inc is the Philippines’ leading telecommunications and digital services provider, offering a comprehensive range of fixed-line, broadband, wireless and enterprise solutions. Through its principal subsidiaries, including Smart Communications and ePLDT, the company caters to both consumer and business markets with voice, data, video and managed ICT services. PLDT’s network infrastructure spans fiber-to-the-home, mobile LTE and 5G, satellite backhaul and submarine cable systems, supporting millions of subscribers across the archipelago.

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Makati City, PLDT has played a central role in the development of the Philippines’ communications landscape for nearly a century.

