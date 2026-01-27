Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Down 81.5% in January

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 652 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 3,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Borealis Foods Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BRLSW traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,071. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.