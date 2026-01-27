Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Down 81.5% in January

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 652 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 3,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Borealis Foods Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ BRLSW traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,071. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
