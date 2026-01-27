Short Interest in K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM) Declines By 81.1%

K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,901 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 608,082 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On K Wave Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in K Wave Media stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.42% of K Wave Media at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get K Wave Media alerts:

K Wave Media Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of K Wave Media stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 203,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,680. K Wave Media has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses. K Wave Media, formerly known as Global Star Acquisition Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K Wave Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K Wave Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.