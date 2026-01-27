First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,481 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 80,985 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,196. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family?controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

