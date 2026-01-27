BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 80.3% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,409 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 32,536 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 894,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 33,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured or prerefunded issues. By focusing on quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with a degree of credit preservation within the tax-free municipal bond market.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises securities issued by state and local governments across the United States, enabling exposure to a broad range of tax-exempt muni credits.

