WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,661 shares, a growth of 1,055.3% from the December 31st total of 1,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 0.2%

WCBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 908,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,996. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 78,840.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.