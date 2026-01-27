Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.8650, with a volume of 3121799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $497.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.91%.

Insider Activity at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

