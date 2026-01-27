Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.040-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $7.54 on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat expectations — Manhattan reported $1.21 EPS vs. a $1.11 consensus and revenue of $270.39M vs. $264.69M, with strong net margin (20.25%) and ROE (78.8%), signaling continued profitability improvement. Press Release

Company beat expectations — Manhattan reported $1.21 EPS vs. a $1.11 consensus and revenue of $270.39M vs. $264.69M, with strong net margin (20.25%) and ROE (78.8%), signaling continued profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing product/strategy positives — coverage highlights strong cloud subscription growth and a new AI agent rollout that could support longer-term recurring revenue expansion. Assessing Valuation & AI

Ongoing product/strategy positives — coverage highlights strong cloud subscription growth and a new AI agent rollout that could support longer-term recurring revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analytical takes and metric comparisons — Zacks and other outlets parsed the quarter vs. estimates and year-ago metrics; useful for watching which revenue streams and margins moved the most. Zacks Metrics

Analytical takes and metric comparisons — Zacks and other outlets parsed the quarter vs. estimates and year-ago metrics; useful for watching which revenue streams and margins moved the most. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call resources available — transcripts and previews provide color on guidance, customer demand, and margin drivers; watch management comments for FY outlook and subscription vs. services mix. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call resources available — transcripts and previews provide color on guidance, customer demand, and margin drivers; watch management comments for FY outlook and subscription vs. services mix. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure on valuation — Stifel cut its price target to $225, a signal that at least some sell-side firms view the stock as vulnerable at current multiples, which likely contributed to downward price pressure. Stifel Price Target Cut

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

