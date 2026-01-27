Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 30.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,601,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 397,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 30.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.55.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

