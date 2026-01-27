BXP (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BXP also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.880-7.040 EPS.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 3,457,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,176. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. BXP has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.04). BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. BXP has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.580 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.880-7.040 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BXP from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BXP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BXP during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BXP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

