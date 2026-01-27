AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $556.43 and last traded at $543.56. 4,579,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,297,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.44.

Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded APP from Hold to Buy and set a $700 price target, citing an ecommerce growth inflection and upside tied to ad/ecommerce monetization trends; that upgrade is the primary bullish catalyst behind recent buying. Needham Upgrade

Reported short?interest figures in recent filings appear anomalous (showing zero shares), leaving days?to?cover at 0.0 — the data is confusing and not currently signaling acute short squeeze risk. (Internal trading/filing note) Negative Sentiment: AppLovin is fighting a 35?page short?seller report by CapitalWatch that alleged serious misconduct; the company has publicly demanded a retraction, but the allegations are keeping headline risk and volatility elevated. CapitalWatch Short Report

AppLovin is fighting a 35?page short?seller report by CapitalWatch that alleged serious misconduct; the company has publicly demanded a retraction, but the allegations are keeping headline risk and volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: A law firm (Pomerantz) has announced an investor investigation into AppLovin, amplifying legal and reputational risk and increasing the potential for civil claims or class?action activity. Pomerantz Investigation

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.64. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after buying an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,108,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,970 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

