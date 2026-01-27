AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.86 and last traded at $223.92. Approximately 5,643,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,428,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.77.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie completed a Phase 1 study for an on?body injector for risankizumab, advancing a convenient delivery option for a key immunology product that could broaden use and adherence. On?Body Injector Study Completion

Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Berenberg raised its price target to $275 (Buy), citing momentum for Skyrizi and Rinvoq — a vote of confidence for AbbVie's growth drivers. Berenberg Raises PT

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie remains a high-yield Dividend King, which supports demand from income-focused investors and can help stabilize the stock during headline volatility. Dividend King Feature

Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention and could be amplifying intraday moves, but this is a flow/positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Options Market Note

Neutral Sentiment: Corporate giving/PR: The AbbVie Foundation opened applications for a health-equity accelerator — positive for ESG profile but unlikely to move near-term earnings. AbbVie Foundation Accelerator

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: CMS named several AbbVie branded drugs for the third cycle of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, including the first Part B?reimbursed products — this increases the risk of mandated price cuts for Medicare patients and could pressure revenue for affected drugs. Medicare Price Negotiation

Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $230 and moved to a Neutral rating, which reduces near-term upside expectations from that shop. Citigroup PT Cut

Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Corcept reported robust Phase III ovarian cancer data for a therapy that could challenge Merck and AbbVie in certain oncology niches — a potential headwind if it advances to approval. Corcept Phase III Results

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.84.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 169.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

