Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2026

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 14845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Green Impact Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. The company also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen. It serves customers in the agriculture, forestry, government, midstream, public infrastructure, oil and gas production, potash, and utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

