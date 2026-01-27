SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.91, with a volume of 220771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

