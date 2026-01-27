Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 19383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 2.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.03. The stock has a market cap of £102.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.42.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis, focusing on such factors as profits, cash flow, and balance sheet to create its portfolio.

