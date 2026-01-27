Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.4620, with a volume of 343285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3557 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is 193.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 46.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

