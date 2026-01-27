United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 11249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.2550.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

