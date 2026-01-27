Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Park National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Shares of Park National stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. Park National has a 12 month low of $137.97 and a 12 month high of $179.48.
Park National Corporation is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, The Park National Bank, provides a full suite of commercial and personal banking services. The company’s main business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage originations and trust and wealth management services. Park National aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, professionals, families and nonprofit organizations across its regional footprint.
Through its subsidiary banks, Park National offers traditional deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside loan products including commercial real estate loans, agricultural lending, equipment financing and consumer installment loans.
