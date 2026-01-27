Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target on TTD from $64 to $53 but kept a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this vote of confidence from an analyst shop may limit further downside. Benzinga

Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target on TTD from $64 to $53 but kept a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this vote of confidence from an analyst shop may limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: The company named longtime finance executive Tahnil Davis as interim CFO (she’s been at TTD ~11 years) — an internal appointment that could provide continuity while the firm searches for a permanent successor. BusinessWire

The company named longtime finance executive Tahnil Davis as interim CFO (she’s been at TTD ~11 years) — an internal appointment that could provide continuity while the firm searches for a permanent successor. Negative Sentiment: CFO Alex Kayyal resigned, triggering concern about C-suite stability; the announcement coincided with a sharp share drop and a new 52-week low — management turnover is the main catalyst for the sell-off. TipRanks

CFO Alex Kayyal resigned, triggering concern about C-suite stability; the announcement coincided with a sharp share drop and a new 52-week low — management turnover is the main catalyst for the sell-off. Negative Sentiment: The stock fell noticeably in recent sessions (reports cite declines around ~7.5% and intraday moves ~4.8%) as investors reacted to the leadership changes and uncertainty about execution. Zacks

The stock fell noticeably in recent sessions (reports cite declines around ~7.5% and intraday moves ~4.8%) as investors reacted to the leadership changes and uncertainty about execution. Negative Sentiment: TTD updated its Q4 FY25 revenue guidance to about $840.0M versus the street’s $841.4M estimate — a small miss that adds to near-term concern about top-line momentum. No external link

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

