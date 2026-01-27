LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

LNKB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,908. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.40.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 20.81%.The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. On average, analysts expect that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Link Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, serving as the parent of Link Bank. Established to support the growth of a regional financial institution, the company offers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Link Bank. With an emphasis on community banking, Link Bancorp focuses on building long-term relationships with individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations across its footprint.

The company’s core activities include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage financing, deposit account services and treasury management solutions.

