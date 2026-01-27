Insider Buying: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) Director Jack Schuler bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $944,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,543,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,225,310.10. This trade represents a 5.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Biodesix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 67,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $21.60.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.44. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 504.41%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDSX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Biodesix by 99.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.
The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biodesix
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.