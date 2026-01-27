Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE:SYF traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 1,381,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Synchrony reported EPS of $2.18, above consensus (?$1.95–$2.02), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line performance; the company also released a slide deck and press materials. View Press Release

Q4 earnings beat — Synchrony reported EPS of $2.18, above consensus (?$1.95–$2.02), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line performance; the company also released a slide deck and press materials. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Synchrony announced a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports income-oriented investors and can be seen as a signal of cash-flow confidence. Press Release: Dividend & Q4 Results

Dividend declared — Synchrony announced a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports income-oriented investors and can be seen as a signal of cash-flow confidence. Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics — Management reported a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%, underscoring solid earnings quality for a finance company. Q4 Results PDF

Strong profitability metrics — Management reported a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%, underscoring solid earnings quality for a finance company. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance is mixed — Synchrony updated guidance to $9.10–$9.50 (consensus ~$9.34). The range overlaps the street estimate (midpoint roughly in-line), so this may temper upside that the beat created. (Guidance detail reported in company releases.)

FY?2026 EPS guidance is mixed — Synchrony updated guidance to $9.10–$9.50 (consensus ~$9.34). The range overlaps the street estimate (midpoint roughly in-line), so this may temper upside that the beat created. (Guidance detail reported in company releases.) Neutral Sentiment: Credit metrics released for December — The firm published unaudited monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics; investors will parse these for signs of credit deterioration or improvement, but no headline surprise was flagged in the summary. TipRanks: December Credit Metrics

Credit metrics released for December — The firm published unaudited monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics; investors will parse these for signs of credit deterioration or improvement, but no headline surprise was flagged in the summary. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance vs. peers — MarketWatch flagged that SYF underperformed competitors on Monday despite daily gains, suggesting some investors may prefer other card/consumer-finance names or are taking profits after the run-up. MarketWatch: Underperformance Note

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.