Wealthspan Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after buying an additional 516,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,904,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,882,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

