Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 171.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $637.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $640.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

