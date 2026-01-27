Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 171.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: US indices look poised for a breakout, suggesting upward pressure on S&P 500-linked products like VOO as investors anticipate stronger market breadth and potential follow-through from upcoming earnings. NASDAQ Index and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Look Upwards
- Positive Sentiment: Premarket updates show VOO trading higher ahead of the session, supported by gains in large-cap names — a direct short-term boost to the ETF. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1/27/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note earnings growth (and Q4 beats) remains the primary driver for S&P 500 ETFs, underpinning flows into broad-market ETFs such as VOO. What Geopolitics? Earnings Growth to Drive Wall Street ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry momentum remains strong with large inflows into ETFs early in 2026 — higher inflows into passive S&P exposure tends to support VOO’s price and liquidity. The $100 Billion Sprint: Decoding the Early 2026 ETF Inflows
- Positive Sentiment: An institutional buyer (TRB Advisors) significantly increased its VOO position, indicating some large-account demand for the ETF. Institutional buying can lend support to the share price. TRB Advisors LP Has $290.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/forecast commentary (Elliott Wave and other analyses) is broadly bullish but conditional — useful for sentiment but not a direct driver unless levels are breached. S&P 500 Elliott Wave Update: An Unexpected Detour, but Still on Track
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily premarket notes show small intra-day swings (one update showed a minor premarket dip ahead of Big Tech earnings) — these are short-term noise for an ETF tied to the broad index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1/26/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights resilience in U.S. indices despite global noise, which supports demand for broad-market ETFs like VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Seem Unfazed by Global Noise
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term futures weakness and caution ahead of mega-cap earnings has led to intraday pullbacks at times — these can pressure VOO briefly if earnings disappoint. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Slip As Investors Brace For Mega-Cap Earnings—Brand Engagement, Nucor In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: A small institutional reduction (Cullen Frost Bankers) was reported — isolated selling by smaller institutions can be noise but is a minor headwind. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
