Phoenix Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $263.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

