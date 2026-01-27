Saxon Interests Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 368.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

