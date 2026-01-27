Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 804.7% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCY remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,506. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.