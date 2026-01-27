Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2026

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:GAEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

About Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

Read More

Dividend History for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.