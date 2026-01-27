Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GAEM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:GAEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

About Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

The Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF (GAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking income and capital appreciation through investments in emerging markets debts. Fixed-income securities are not restricted in terms of maturity or credit rating. GAEM was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

